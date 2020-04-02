POLICE-FAKE OFFERS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it is investigating numerous reports of what appear to be ‘fake job offers”.

The Police say, based on investigations, an individual has been approaching young women and informing them that there is a “lady” who is seeking to employ females between the ages of 17-22 to work as house-keepers, bartenders and nannies for “movie stars” in the Grenadines, for a salary between EC$1,500.00 to EC$1,800.00.

According to the Police, the individual gives the young women a cellular number to call if they are interested in obtaining the job. When a call is made to that number, someone purporting to be a female answers and invites the women to an interview somewhere in Villa. The young women are encouraged to dress in an enticing manner for the interview. Reports indicate that several young women have been persistently receiving these calls on a regular basis – day and night.

The Police are strongly advising the public not to entertain calls of this nature from anyone. They point out that this is a scam, to possibly lure the vulnerable and innocent into exploitative situations. The public is further advised to promptly notify the Police if and whenever they receive such calls.







