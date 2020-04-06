Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has launched a Good Neighbour Partnership to fight COVID-19, on behalf of the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,

In a release issued today, the Prime Minister pointed out that each of us is a neighbour to each other, and each of us has a responsibility to look after ourselves, our families, our neighbours, our communities, our nation.

The release said this responsibility resides, too, in our Churches, our NGOs, our various organisations, businesses, and workplaces.

The Prime Minister said the Good Neighbour Partnership is a broad-based national family to which everyone is entitled to belong. He noted that persons can join immediately by their actions, not mere words, in fighting COVID-19.

The Prime Minister outlined the ten principles for action as a good neighbour.







