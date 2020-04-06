HOSPITAL OUTPATIENT

Outpatient services at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown and the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre at Georgetown have been suspended until further notice.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, in a release issued on Sunday.

The Ministry outlined adjustments being made at both institutions with effect from today.

.Patients with appointments for clinics at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center are asked to note that all outpatient clinics including physiotherapy are suspended, until further notice.

Patients are asked to return to their primary physicians for review and information regarding their care. In addition, all elective surgeries have also been suspended.

Patients with scheduled dates for surgical procedures at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre are also advised to return to their primary physician for instructions and information.

The Ministry said, in relation to care, arrangements will be made with primary Physicians and the appropriate clinical teams of Hospital Services for persons requiring urgent care.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related