INDIAN ACTIVITIES

A number of activities planned by the Indian Heritage Foundation for this year have been cancelled, as a result of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

A release from the Foundation said it will not be staging the annual Re-enactment of Indian Arrival Day and Rally on June 1st or Yoga classes which were also scheduled to take place during the month of June.

In addition, the foundation said it has had to cancel training sessions in Indian Cuisine, which were planned for August this year, and its Awards Dinner and Cultural Evening to celebrate Indian Heritage Day on October 7th.

The President of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation Junior Bacchus and all members express solidarity with all Vincentians at home and in the Diaspora and empathize with all countries around the world including India that have been affected by the Corona Virus COVID-19 over the past months.

The Foundation said its thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones, those out of jobs and all those feeling the effects of this worldwide situation.

It urged everyone to be cautious, listen to the authorities; be responsible and sensitive individually and collectively.







