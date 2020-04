Christians in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and throughout the world celebrated Palm Sunday, the day Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem, days before his crucifixion.

Some Vincentians observed Palm Sunday at home this year, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced some churches to hold services online.

During his sermon at the Kingstown Methodist Church on Sunday morning, Reverend Adolph Davis reflected on the crowd’s response to Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.







