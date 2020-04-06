SOL MEDICAL HEROES

Fuel supplier, Sol EC Ltd (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) has commended this country’s medical heroes who make the trip every day to provide support and health care to the various local communities.

A release from SOL said the company especially acknowledges those medical professionals who are combatting the novel COVID-19 (Coronavirus) directly on the frontlines, and who, everyday make the trip to and from their place of work.

The company said, to make the trip a little easier, it is contributing EC$10,000 in fuel vouchers to the Ministry of Health. The Vouchers are valid from today April 6th, 2020.

The fuel vouchers are redeemable at all Sol service stations towards fuel purchases. Sol is also encouraging communities to continue to embrace social distancing and proper hygiene practices.

General Manager of Sol, Steve Francis, said the initiative is an expression of thanks and support for those individuals who are helping others. He said the company is committed to the health and safety of its team members, customers and the community as a top priority, and is focused on maintaining a continued, healthy work environment.

Mr. Francis said SOL has taken extensive preventative measures to protect its staff and their families from exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), to ensure that the company continues to provide its products and services safely to its customers.







