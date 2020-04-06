SVG MORE CASES

There are now six active cases of COVID 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after four more case were confirmed on Friday April 3rd, 2020, by the Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA.

A release from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said these are all imported cases from either Canada or the United States of America, all arriving on March 25.

The number of confirmed cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date now stands at 7. The Ministry said one of the patients has already made a full recovery. Thus, there are currently 6 active cases.

According to the Ministry, the patients are Vincentian nationals and have been in isolation since their samples were taken for testing. They are being monitored by health officials. The process of informing the patients and any possible earlier contacts has commenced. All additional public health measures will continue, including the implementation of additional quarantine where necessary.

The Ministry of Health is reminding the public to continue to practice the basic but highly effective public health measures of hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing and strict adherence to quarantine to keep us safe from COVID-19.

Vincentians have been assured that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to keep the public informed as we manage this public health challenge together.







