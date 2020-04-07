APRIL PARLIAMENT

Government will be seeking approval for a Supplementary Appropriation Bill which will be taken to Parliament today.

The Order Paper also includes the first reading of the Consumer Protection Bill which will be done by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade, Sir Louis Straker.

There are also eleven questions from the Opposition for oral answers, listed for today’s Meeting.

The meeting of Parliament is scheduled to begin at nine this morning and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







