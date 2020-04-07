EX WI SKIPPER SARWAN SPOKE OF SKERRITT



Former West Indies middle-order batsman and captain, Guyanese Ramnaresh Sarwan, has lauded Cricket West Indies President, Ricky Skerritt for the work he has done since he went into the post a year ago.

According to Sarwan, Skerritt has had to make “hard decisions” and he has made them.

Skerritt’s tenure as Cricket West Indies President has been under scrutiny because of the stunning manner in which he ousted three-term incumbent Dave Cameron in March of 2019.

Sarwan said Skerritt’s tenure so far has not been without its challenges but those were to be expected given the state of the CWI when he took the reins.

Sarwan, 39, who played 87 Tests, 181 One Day Internationals and 18 Twenty/20 Internationals for the West Indies between 2000 and 2013, was one of the former players asked by the Skerritt administration to act as consultant to the West Indies ahead of their tour to Ireland last May.

The batsman averaged 40.01 and 42.67 in Tests and ODI’s respectively, scoring 15 centuries in the longest format of the game and five in the 50-over version.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related