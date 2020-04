MRS SARAH REBECCA GRIFFITH better known as REBECCA WILLIAMS and BECCA of Richland Park formerly of Rose Bank died Tuesday 31st March at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Wednesday 8th April at the St. Joseph Anglican Church, Richland Park at a Private Service which begins at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Richland Cemetery.







