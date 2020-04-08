GRENADIAN ATHLETE ANDERSON PETERS

Grenadian Anderson Peters, the 2019 World Champion in the javelin, believes that in winning the world title in Doha, Qatar in 2019, could inspire children in Grenada by showing them that they do not have to be sprinters to succeed in the sport.

Peters just happens to be from the same island as Kirani James, who won Grenada’s first-ever World title in the 400-metres at DAE-GU, South Korea in 2011 and then its first Olympic gold medal in 2012 in London, inspiring an entire generation of Caribbean children in the process.

Not to be outdone, Anderson is also a proven winner. He won five javelin titles at the CARIFA Games and was a CAC Junior champion. He is also the two-time NCAA Division (1) champion and the NACAC champion.

However, Peters believes that winning his first world title could let kids know that there is more to track and field than the sprints.







