FOUR MORE POSITIVE

There are now 11 active cases of the COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after this country recorded four more cases yesterday.

A release from the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO said the Caribbean Public Health Agency yesterday reported on 30 pending samples.

The release said 26 of the samples were negative and four were positive for COVID-19. This result brings the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to 12.

NEMO said these are all imported cases. One of the patients has already made a full recovery. Thus, there are currently 11 active cases.

The patients, who have been informed, are all Vincentian nationals and have been in isolation since the samples were taken for testing.

NEMO said monitoring of these patients is ongoing and all close contacts have been identified. All additional public health measures will continue, including the implementation of additional quarantine where necessary.

The public has been reminded to continue to practice the public health measures of hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing and strict adherence to quarantine, to keep the population safe from COVID-19.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to keep the public informed.







