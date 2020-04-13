FEMALE PC DIES

The Local Police Force is mourning the loss of Police Constable 342 Daniele Daisy Old Montrose, who died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on the weekend

Officer Daisy was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday April 7, 2020 after she fell ill at home.

Officer Daisy was enlisted into the Police Force on May 14, 2003.

Prior to her death, she served the Police Force and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for over sixteen years. Thirteen of those years were spent at the Telecommunications Department. She also worked at the Rapid Response Unit and other areas within the RSVGPF.

The Release described PC 342 Daisy a very friendly, polite, committed and disciplined police officer.

The Commissioner of Police, Colin John, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the Assistant Commissioners of Police, Gazetted Officers, the staff at Telecommunications Department; and all other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends deepest condolence to the family and friends of the late PC 342 Daniele Daisy.

Another Police Officer, former Assistant Superintendent of Police, Daniel Hall died on March 3, 2020.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related