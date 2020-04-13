OTTLEY HALL HOMICIDE

Police are continuing investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Kenny Wesley Boyde-Jackson, 49 years Unemployed of Ottley Hall.

On Thursday April 9, 2020 about 7:00 pm, Boyde-Jackson was entering his yard when a masked man shot him about his body. He was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention but later succumbed to his injuries there.

Boyde’s death is the ninth homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2020.

Two individuals are in police custody assisting with the investigations.

A post mortem will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

The police are soliciting information from the general public that will aid with this investigation; the arrest and prosecution of the offender(s) to contact the Assistant Commissioner in-charge Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in-charge Criminal Investigations Department at 1874-45-61810; or any Police Officer/Station that you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related