The Government of Venezuela has come to the aid of St Vincent and the Grenadines in its battle against the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

The Government has donated three thousand Rapid Test Kits, for the COVID-19 in-country testing.

The Kits arrived at the Argyle International Airport on Saturday, compliments the Government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Health Minister Luke Browne and Venezuelan Ambassador to SVG, Francisco Perez Santana were at the AIA to receive the items.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed Gratitude to the Venezuelan Government for the donation.







