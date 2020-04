Methodist Minister Reverend Adolph Davis has called on Vincentians to worship God in the midst of the challenges that are being faced.

Reverend Davis was delivering a Sermon at the Kingstown Methodist Church this morning.

He said it’s an Easter Sunday with a difference, as many Churches have been forced to close their doors because of the Coronavirus pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related