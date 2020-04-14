CDEMA CARIBBEAN GOVERNMENTS AND COVID-19

Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Dr. Ronald Jackson has commended regional governments of the work they continue to do in tackling the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency is an inter-regional supportive network of independent emergency units throughout the Caribbean region.

He made the point during a Webinar, hosted last Thursday by the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) and broadcast live across the region to discuss the topic: COVID 19 – Current Status/Future Trends

Dr. Jackson said all Governments across the region have put measures in place to ensure Social Distancing to help to curb the spread of the Coronavirus and this is commendable.

Dr. Jackson said the different levels of lockdown across the region will have adverse effects on livelihoods.

He said while the lockdowns are important, CDEMA remains concerned about how these lockdowns affect people who do not readily have money to ride out the pandemic.







