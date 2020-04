MRS I-ZOLA LYNTHIA MC INTOSH nee FREDERICK better known as COUSIN SOLA, AUNTY SOLA and MAMA of Spring, Bequia died on Thursday March 5th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Wednesday April 15th at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Port Elizabeth, Bequia at 1:00 pm. There will be a viewing at 11:30 am at Julie’s Guest House. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery

Persons wishing to send floral arrangements are asked to take them to the Eveready Funeral Home, Frenches.

