QUARANTINE GUIDELINES

Quarantine is NOT optional! If you or someone you know is in quarantine the guidelines are as follows:

1.Allocate a separate room with adequate ventilation at home if possible. Household members should stay in another room or should be separated from the returnee.

Maintain at least one meter distance from family members. Other household members should use a separate bathroom. If sharing the same bathroom, cleaning of taps, doorknobs and utensils with soap and water are a requirement. Minimize visitors to the house, the returnee should not interact with any visitors and limited to no interaction with family members. Frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time and maintain 70% alcohol based hand hygiene in instances where hand washing facilities are inadequate. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. The home quarantined person is expected to monitor body temperature using a thermometer twice a day. If he/she develops fever , cough, difficulty in breathing, sore throat, body aches and pain, including flu like symptoms, let them stay where they are and call the COVID-19 hotline 1784-534-4325. After use, disposable facemasks and gloves should be properly discarded without reuse, preferably in a closed container. Assign separate dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, and other items for the quarantined person. Used utensils, bed linen and clothes should be washed with soap and water. Individuals under quarantine should maintain a well balanced diet, eating a variety of foods for the different food groups.







