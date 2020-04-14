QUARANTINE GUIDELINES

Quarantine is NOT optional! If you or someone you know is in quarantine the guidelines are as follows:
1.Allocate a separate room with adequate ventilation at home if possible. Household members should stay in another room or should be separated from the returnee.
- Maintain at least one meter distance from family members.
- Other household members should use a separate bathroom. If sharing the same bathroom, cleaning of taps, doorknobs and utensils with soap and water are a requirement.
- Minimize visitors to the house, the returnee should not interact with any visitors and limited to no interaction with family members.
- Frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time and maintain 70% alcohol based hand hygiene in instances where hand washing facilities are inadequate.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- The home quarantined person is expected to monitor body temperature using a thermometer twice a day. If he/she develops fever , cough, difficulty in breathing, sore throat, body aches and pain, including flu like symptoms, let them stay where they are and call the COVID-19 hotline 1784-534-4325.
- After use, disposable facemasks and gloves should be properly discarded without reuse, preferably in a closed container.
- Assign separate dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, and other items for the quarantined person.
- Used utensils, bed linen and clothes should be washed with soap and water.
- Individuals under quarantine should maintain a well balanced diet, eating a variety of foods for the different food groups.
Advertisement