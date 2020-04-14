SVG DROUGHT CONDITIONS

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) said it is currently not able to meet its 24 hour water availability for customers, due to drought conditions.

Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA, Garth Saunders, made the disclosure, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, as he discussed the challenges faced by the CWSA during the current period of little to no rainfall.

Mr. Saunders said the country is currently going through a difficult period, being impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as the fact that the three major water catchments have been affected by the severe drought.







