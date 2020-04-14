VINTAS MEETING

The Executive of the Vincentian Transportation Association, VINTAS, will host an urgent meeting of all Minibus Owners and Operators this afternoon.

A release from VINTAS says the meeting will be held at two this afternoon at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The session is being convened to discuss and make decisions on matters relating to the effects of COVID-19 on the omnibus sector; and the Government’s proposal to members of the Association.

The Executive of the Association is strongly recommending that members who attend this afternoon’s meeting should wear masks.

Last week, the Association announced that it was suspending its services from Wednesday, April 8th to reduce the exposure of its members to the COVID 19 virus.







