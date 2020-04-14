WE CARE LAUNCH

Charitable donations were made to over 100 vulnerable persons and health professionals, following the launch of the We Care North Leeward Programme last Thursday.

The programme, spearheaded by the charitable group Generation Next Inc. and Speaker of the House of Assembly Carlos James, was launched in the rural constituency, to provide relief to residents and health care workers in support of this country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Packages were distributed to health personnel who are on the frontline at five health facilities in North Leeward, as well as vulnerable persons, including the elderly, who remained at home following the Easter weekend social distancing advisory issued by the Health Ministry.

According to Mr. James, the We Care programme promotes the good neighbour partnership thrust, which is a broad-based national effort to foster best practice in personal hygiene; care for the most vulnerable and support for frontline Nurses and Doctors in the country’s fight against the CODVID-19 pandemic.

The We Care programme representatives also handed over several parcels of cleaning agents and medical supplies, including 50 medical masks and 1000 gloves to five health centres, including the Chateaubelair Smart Hospital.

Accepting the contribution on behalf of the health district, Dr. Francis Murray urged persons to play their part in protecting themselves from the COVID-19 virus. He further stated that the donation will go a long way in protecting the frontline medical teams in the fight against the pandemic.







