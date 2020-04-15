CARICOM SPECIAL MEETING

CARICOM Heads of Government met in an Emergency Session today, to address the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the region.

The meeting which will be held via video conference, presented an update on the impact of COVID-19 on the health sectors and the economies of CARICOM Member States.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the COVID 19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge to CARICOM Member States, and the countries must work collectively to address the challenges.

The meeting was chaired by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who is also CARICOM Chairman.







