MS RUBY ADINA MUCKETT better known as VANGIE, MOTHER and MARMA of Rillan Hill died on Thursday April 2nd at the age of 94. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 19th at the Mt. Bethel Spiritual Baptist Church, Vermont. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform. Transportation will be provided for persons attending the funeral at 12:30 pm from the following place to the church in Vermont. Hot Stick from Hospital Road, Kingstown and Rillan Hill Gap.

