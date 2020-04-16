POSSIBLE RAINS OVER THE WEEKEND

The Meteorological Service of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines said starting from today the country is likely to experience some showers in the coming days.

According to the Manager of the Met Office Billy Jeffers, this is due to low level clouds which have been observed.

Mr. Jeffers said the weather outlook should be updated later today because weather situations are constantly changing and while rainfall is likely, this can also change.

He said slight haze is also noticeable across the islands, due to a thin layer of Saharan dust and Shallow clouds with a few showers occasionally cross the islands and few moisture spikes could support pockets of moderate showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the next few days.

The Meteorological Service said it will keep the public updated on this weather outlook.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related