CHANG JACK IN CARIBBEAN X1 FOOTBALL SQUAD

Former St Vincent and the Grenadines striker, Rodney “CHANG” Jack has been named in a Caribbean best XI playing Football team by Sports Max’s editorial team, who argued about it extensively and they decided to pick a 3-4-3 formation.

The other team members are Jamaicans: Walter Boyd, Theodore Witmore, Fitzroy Simpson, Ricardo Gardner, and Ian Goodison,

Trinidad and Tobago’s Dwight Yorke, Stern John, Russell Latapy, Shaka Hislop, and Emmerson Boyce of Barbados also named in the team.



Seven reserves were also named: Donovan Ricketts, Deon Burton, Lindy DALA-PENHA, Peter Cargill Robbie Earle, Wes Morgan, and Jocelyn AN-GLOMA.

