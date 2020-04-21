COVID-19 MEDICAL CLEARANCE

St. Vincent and the Grenadines second COVID-19 positive case has fully recovered and has received medical clearance.

This was confirmed yesterday (April 20, 2020) when the individual’s second negative PCR test result was reported by the Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA.

A News Release from the Chief Medical Officer, said this result means that there are now only ten confirmed active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The last COVID- 19 positive case was recorded over one week ago.

The COVID-19 Taskforce says it will continue to keep the public informed, as efforts continue to manage this public health challenge.







