Desalination Plants are to be established on the Grenadine Islands of Bequia and Union Island by the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, CWSA.

The announcement was made by the CWSA’s Chief Executive Officer Garth Saunders during NBC’s Face to Face program last week, as the country continues to experience drought conditions, which have led to water rationing by the CWSA.

Mr. Garth Saunders, CWSA Chief Executive Officer.







