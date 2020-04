Health Disaster Co-ordinator in the Ministry of Health Donna Bascombe has said that all persons who so far tested positive for the novel corona virus or Covid 19, have been compliant with the relevant protocols and guidelines.

Mrs. Bascombe was outlining measures being taken by the Ministry of Health, to prepare for possible spread of the virus here.

She said the Ministry is also taking steps to ensure that health care personnel are fully protected.

Donna Bascombe, Health Disaster Co-ordinator in the Ministry of Health.







