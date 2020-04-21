MINIBUS OPERATIONS RESUME

After almost two weeks of suspended services, Minibus Operators across St. Vincent and Grenadines resumed their services yesterday.

This decision was taken following a meeting on Friday between the Government and the Vincentian Transportation Association, to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the Omnibus Industry here.

The Association had announced that its members were suspending their services for two weeks from Wednesday, April 8th to reduce their exposure to the COVID 19 virus.

Vice President of the Vincentian Transportation Association, Royron Adams said a number of agreements were made during Friday’s meeting.

Mr. Adams said after evaluating the commitments made by the Government during Friday’s meeting, the membership of VINTAS decided to return to work yesterday to provide transportation for members of the public.

Royron Adams, Vice President of the Vincentian Transportation Association.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related