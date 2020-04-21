NIS-CRITERIA

The National Insurance Services, NIS, has been outlining the criteria for its temporary unemployment benefit, which is being provided for workers who have been laid-off as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Speaking during an Online Question-and-Answer session hosted by the NIS last week, Executive Director, Stewart Haynes explained who would qualify for the benefit.



Mr. Haynes said the NIS has put measures in place to facilitate persons who will be applying for the temporary unemployment benefit.



The NIS is offering the temporary unemployment benefit for 13 weeks in the first instance, from April 17th to July 17th, 2020.

Stewart Haynes, The National Insurance Services Executive Director.







