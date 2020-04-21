PM NO COMPLACENCY

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has cautioned Vincentians not to become complacent in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

Delivering a Message to the Nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said there have been great success in containing the spread of COVID-19.

He however said though the country’s efforts seem to be paying off, now is not the time to be complacent in the battle against the deadly virus.

Dr. Gonsalves is also urging the public to continue to be vigilant and protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.







