POLICE-CONVICTIONS

Three men were fined and disqualified from driving for varying periods, when they appeared at the Kingstown Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Police said all three pleaded guilty to the charge of reckless driving, during Friday’s court appearance.

T.J Deane, the driver of motor vehicle PK417 was fined $1200 to be paid forthwith or twelve weeks in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for three months.

Javon Jardine, the driver of motor vehicle PV918 was fined $1200 to be paid forthwith or twelve weeks in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for four months.

J-Lani Douglas, the driver of motor vehicle P4621 was fined $1550 to be paid forthwith or fifteen weeks in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for one year.

The Police instituted proceedings against the three by way of summons, following an investigation into an incident in a video circulated on social media, showing a number of motorists driving along the Arnos Vale and Sion Hill Public Road, in what appeared to be a reckless manner.

From Left to right, T.J Deane, Javon Jardine &J-Lani Douglas.







