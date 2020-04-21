SVGTU NEW EXECUTIVE

Newly Elected Members of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union Executive will be installed today.

The new executive comprises President, Oswald Robinson; First Vice President, Andrew John. Second Vice President Vanrick Williams. General Secretary Ketty Kydd-Rhynd. Assistant General Secretary Attika James. Treasurer Meriah Samuel. Public Relations Officer Noelene Bacchus-Young. Committee Members Samantha Browne-Cordice and Abdon Whyte.



The Installation Ceremony will be held at the St. Vincent Teachers Union Headquarters at 9:30 this morning.

The Teachers Union held its General Elections on February 25th and 26th February, 2020.







