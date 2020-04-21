VINLEC VAT WAIVER

Electricity consumers here are being offered some relief, as the country continues to respond to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent Electricity Services VINLEC Thornley Myers said there will be waiver of VAT on the electricity bills for domestic customers and persons operating in the hotel and tourism sector.

The VAT waiver is among measures offered by VINLEC as part of the company’s initiative to assist persons financially affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Myers said persons consuming in excess of 150 kilowatt hours per month will receive the vat waiver. However, all VINLEC customers will receive a 15% discount on the basic energy charge this month and as a result VINLEC will be paying 15% less for energy purchased from persons with renewable energy systems.

Mr. Thornley Myers, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent Electricity Services.







