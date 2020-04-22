DARREN SAMMY BACK AS ST LUCIA ZOUKS SKIPPER

Darren Sammy has been appointed captain of the St. Lucia Zouks for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Cricket Season. The former West Indies captain has been with the franchise since the CPL began in 2013.

Coach Andy Flower said “I can’t wait to work closely with Darren and for the island of St. Lucia. I worked with Daren five years ago when he captained the Peshawar team in the Pakistan Super League, and we thoroughly enjoyed our time together. I know how passionate he is about his island and its cricket, and we will do everything within our power to bring fun, entertainment, and success to St. Lucia.”

Sammy said “The franchise is dear to my heart and this year I am honored to lead the franchise one more time. Playing at home with passionate fans and the calibre of players I anticipate will be retained, I expect to bring silverware to St. Lucia.”

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19th and September 26th, but the tournament organizers are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments.







