MILITARY FUNERAL THIS THURSDAY

A military funeral will be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines tomorrow for Woman Police Constable Daniel Daisy who passed away on April 11th.

The Funeral service will be held at the Kingstown Baptist Church beginning at 2:00pm while viewing will commence at 12:30pm. The burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

During the Funeral Service and the procession to the cemetery a number of restrictions will be in place to maintain public order. Members of the public are being asked to observe the Social Distancing protocols which have been implemented by the Ministry of Health, to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.







