Vincentians are being encouraged to work together to mitigate the challenges that have emerged as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The advice came from Clinical Psychologist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jozell Miller.

Societies throughout the world are in lockdown and persons are exercising social and physical distancing strategies in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Dr. Miller said persons must provide support to each other during these difficult times.







