PM STIMULUS PACKAGE

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to roll out the elements of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

This was among several matters addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on Radio on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said he has instructed the Permanent Secretaries in each of the relevant Ministries to prepare the relevant documents for the release of funds from the Ministry of Finance.

Dr. Gonsalves said financial support will be made available for Cultural Artistes, Employees in the Tourism Sector, as well as Home Helpers for the Elderly.

Earlier this month, Members of Parliament approved the National Recovery and Stimulus Package, which exceeds 85 million EC dollars.







