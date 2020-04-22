SVG COVID-19 RESULTS

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded one new positive result for COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to thirteen. The Ministry of Health says in a Media Release that this new positive COVID-19 case, remains under investigation.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency yesterday (April 21, 2020) reported six more negative COVID-19 case for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Ministry of Health said one of the negative results provided medical clearance and confirms this country’s third recovered COVID-19 case. There are therefore three (3) recovered COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Health Officials said this new case of COVID-19 serves as a reminder about the importance of maintaining the public health measures currently in place, which include hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing of at least 3-6 feet in public spaces, and strict adherence to quarantine and isolation.

They said these measures are vital, if we are to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.







