NEMO COVID RESPONSE

The National Emergency Management Organization {NEMO} is taking a leading role in orchestrating response efforts to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes says outside of its mandate to coordinate Disaster Management Activities, the Organization also provides assistance to respond to public health emergencies.

Ms. Forbes said since January this year, NEMO has been working along with the Ministry of Health in managing the response mechanism to the Novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Health Disaster Coordinator, Donna Bascombe said the Ministry of Health has been strengthening its capacity to deal with emergencies such as COVID-19.

Michelle Forbes, Director of NEMO.

Donna Bascombe, Health Disaster Coordinator.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related