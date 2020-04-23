TAIWAN SVG SUPPORT

The Republic of China, Taiwan is providing much support to this country’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calvin Ho, yesterday donated 40-thousand masks and other supplies to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

In his address at the Handing Over Ceremony, Ambassador Ho emphasized the importance of wearing face masks, to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Minister of Health, Luke Browne says the Ministry of Health is adhering to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, regarding the use of Face Masks.







