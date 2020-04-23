VINTAS REQUEST MORE PASSENGERS

The Vincentian Transportation Association (VINTAS) said it expects the Government to review the number of passengers being allowed to travel in minibuses within the next two weeks, as they continue to implement measures in the fight against the COVID 19 Pandemic.

This statement was made by Vice President of VINTAS, Royron Adams, following what they described as a very successful meeting between VINTAS and Government representatives last Friday.

Mr. Adams said the sanitization process of minibuses will continue and omnibus owners and operators will continue to play an active role to ensure a safe environment for the traveling public.

He said within the next two weeks they expect the national COVID 19 situation to be reviewed and a decision should be made on whether minibuses can increase the number of passengers they are allowed to carry, from the current eight.

Royron Adams, Vice President of The Vincentian Transportation Association (VINTAS).







