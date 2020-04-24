ANY MASK IS BETTER THAN NO MASK



The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said research in other countries which have a high number of cases have shown that wearing any mask in public is better than wearing no mask at all in the fight against the global COVID – 19 Pandemic.

This statement was made by Infectious Disease Specialist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jose Davy during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Dr. Davy said masks made from different materials will offer different levels of protection for people who are not infected with COVID -19. She said as they continue to monitor the situation, they will continue to update the public about wearing face masks.

Dr. Jose Davy, Infectious Disease Specialist in the Ministry of Health.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related