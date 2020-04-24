BUSH FIRES IN SVG

The Forestry Services in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is again expressing concern with the high incidence of bush fires in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Forestry Education Officer, Melissa Jackson, said the issue is particularly prevalent during the dry season, which is currently being experienced here.

Miss Jackson said there has been a notable increase in the numbers of illegal fires in recent weeks. Miss Jackson urged persons to desist from igniting fires, particularly in areas that are prone to bush fires.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related