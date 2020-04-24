COVID-19 CASE 14

Another individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, bringing the total number of positive cases to fourteen.

Health Officials said the new case is closely associated with the one which was reported on Tuesday, April 21, by the Caribbean Public Health Agency, {CARPHA}, the first since April 9th, 2020.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, said investigations of these cases are continuing and have been productive thus far. However, it is still too early to issue a definitive statement on the source of infections.

According to the Health Officials, results received on Wednesday, medically cleared a fourth COVID-19 positive person, meaning that the individual is no longer exhibiting signs of the virus and has now recovered.

The latest results received from CARPHA yesterday, also indicate that another individual has received medical clearance, and five persons have recovered from COVID-19. This means that there are now nine active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Health Officials said eight other persons who had samples tested at CARPHA over the last 48 hours as part of the ongoing COVID-19 surveillance were negative.

To date, samples for 108 persons have been collected for PCR testing at CARPHA. Dr. Keizer Beache is reminding the public about the importance of maintaining the public health measures currently in place which include hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing of at least 3-6 feet in public spaces and strict adherence to quarantine and isolation.

These measures, Dr Keizer Beache maintains are vital, if we are to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The CMO is assuring the public that the Ministry of Health, the official source of COVID-19 information, remains committed to providing, timely, accurate and relevant information, as we continue to manage this health challenge together.

