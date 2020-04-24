MORE TAIWAN COVID-19 ASSISTANCE EXPECTED

This country is expected to continue benefitting from assistance coming from Taiwan, in the fight against COVID- 19.

This statement was made by Minister of Heath, Wellness and the Environment, Luke Browne, during a press briefing which was held earlier this week for the handing over of some medical equipment from Taiwan to his Ministry.

During the ceremony forty thousand surgical masks and six thermal imaging devices were handed over.

Minister Browne said they have made another request for further assistance from Taiwan to continue strengthening this country’s fight against COVID-19 and they are expecting a favorable response soon. He said they will continue to work tirelessly to safeguard the health of everyone in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Luke Browne, Minister of Heath, Wellness and the Environment.







