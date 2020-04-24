PM BANKS COVID-19

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has given the assurance that the Government will not impose time limitations on the operation of financial institutions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question at a Media Conference yesterday, as it relates to measures being taking by the Government and the Private Sector to limit the spread of Covid 19. He said it is imperative that Vincentians have access to the services offered at the financial institutions.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Financial Institutions have taken steps to accommodate customers during the Covid 19 crisis.







