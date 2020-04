The funeral for the late MR DAVID SEARLES of the Epsom, United Kingdom formerly of Stubbs takes place on Thursday May 7th in the United Kingdom. The service begins at 2:00 pm UK time which is 9:00 am Eastern Caribbean time. Burial will be at the Morden Cemetery, North East Surrey, London.

