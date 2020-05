MR JOEL ALFIE STAPLETON better known as JO-JO of St. Albans, England formerly of Rose Hall died on Thursday April 16th at the age of 64. The funeral for the late MR JOEL ALFIE STAPLETON better known as JO-JO of St. Albans, England formerly of Rose Hall takes place on Wednesday May 6th at 12 Noon at the Hatfield Road Cemetery. St. Albans, England.

